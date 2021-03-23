‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Claims Title of Disney Plus’ Most-Watched Series Premiere

Disney+

Debuting on March 19, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring show is said to have drawn more viewers over the weekend than ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’.

AceShowbiz –

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has broken Disney+ records to become the streaming service’s most-watched series premiere.

The Marvel spin-off, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, debuted on Friday, March 19 and drew more viewers over the weekend than hits “WandaVision” and the two seasons of “The Mandalorian“.

The site’s bosses have not released specific viewing figures, but confirm the premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is bigger than that of “Wandavision”, which wrapped its first season earlier this month (March 2021).

Disney bosses have more Marvel content planned for the streamer – “Loki” will drop in June, while “Hawkeye” and “Ms. Marvel” is expected to debut later in 2021.

In addition to Mackie and Stan, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” also has Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Bruhl in its cast ensemble. Both Mackie and Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon and Bucky Barnes a.k.a. Winter Soldier respectively.

Directed by Kari Skogland, this MCU series was written by Malcolm Spellman. Its first episode picks up six months after the events in “Avengers: Endgame” that saw Captain America handing his shield to Wilson.

When promoting the series, Mackie was asked about becoming Marvel’s most prominent Black superhero in the wake of Chadwick Boseman‘s passing. “I never thought about the passing of Chadwick being an opportunity for Sam Wilson,” he told The Guardian.

“Chad and I had a lot in common, being from the south and being classically trained from the theater,” he elaborated. “I think that’s why we grew so much as individuals, because there was an understanding. So, I would like to keep up his legacy as an individual human being and as a man, more than keeping up his legacy as Black Panther.”