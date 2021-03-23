Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco signs with Eagles

As Michael David Smith noted for Pro Football Talk, Flacco grew up in Audubon, N.J. and played for the University of Delaware, so the 36-year-old is making somewhat of a return home by signing with Philadelphia. His exact role with the Eagles has yet to be determined.

Back in February, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported the Eagles planned to make Hurts compete for the starting job after the club agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently linked the Eagles with Houston Texans starter Deshaun Watson, but it seems unlikely any team would make a move for the disgruntled quarterback with the 25-year-old facing over a dozen lawsuits related to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Flacco appeared in five games for the New York Jets last season while filling in for the injured Sam Darnold. It’s possible, if not likely, both Flacco and Darnold won’t be with the Jets before preseason contests begin this summer.