Home Business Streaming tokens surge as Bitcoin price drops to the $54,000 support By...

Streaming tokens surge as Bitcoin price drops to the $54,000 support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Streaming tokens surge as Bitcoin price drops to the $54,000 support

(BTC) bulls faced strong headwinds on March 22 that quickly dampened any attempt at a breakout above the $58,000 level despite comments from United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell which called the top cryptocurrency a “substitute for gold.”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView show that traders made several attempts to push BTC above $58,000 over the past two days only to be rejected, with Monday’s failure resulting in a pullback to the $54,000 support level.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
THETA/USDT vs. TFUEL/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AUDIO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360