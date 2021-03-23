South Korean internet giant Naver reportedly joins Bithumb stake race By Cointelegraph

South Korean internet giant Naver reportedly joins Bithumb stake race
Major South Korean internet company Naver has reportedly begun negotiations to acquire a stake in the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb.
Naver has discussed a potential equity stake acquisition with major Bithumb stakeholder Vidente, local publication the Maeil Business Newspaper reported Monday, citing several unnamed sources.
