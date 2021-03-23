Snowflake Rises After UBS Says Buy, Citing Growth Prospects By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Shutterstock

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Snowflake (NYSE:) shares rose 2.5% in Tuesday’s trade following a buy rating from UBS that pegged their target price at $275.

UBS (NYSE:) has initiated coverage of the stock with a target that’s 22% higher than its current levels.

StreetInsider quoted UBS analyst Karl Keirstead as saying that they spoke with 12 Snowflake customers to sharpen their view of data analytics software trends.

“While Snowflake’s current CY22/FY23 revenue multiple of 42x is by far the highest in the software sector, so is the extraordinary 100%+ growth rate,” StreetInsider quoted Keirstead as saying.

The Silicon Valley company has attracted a couple of upgrades this month including those from Deutsche Bank (DE:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:). The former has a price target of $300 for the stock while the latter sees it at $270.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR