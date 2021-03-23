SkyBridge Capital latest to file Bitcoin ETF application with US SEC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

SkyBridge Capital latest to file Bitcoin ETF application with US SEC

New York-based investment firm SkyBridge Capital has filed for a (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

SkyBridge submitted the filing on March 19 in partnership with investment advisor First Trust Advisors. First Trust will act as the fund’s advisor and Skybridge serving as sub-advisor.