Sharks’ Kurtis Gabriel, coach Bob Boughner fined for pregame altercation

The NHL announced on Tuesday that San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner have both been fined following events that transpired before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Gabriel was fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, while Boughner was fined $5,000.

“Additionally, the Sharks have been assessed a conditional fine of $25,000, which will be collected, in addition to any subsequent discipline, in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through March 22, 2022,” the league said.

The money goes to the NHL Foundation.

As Curtis Pashelka explained for The Mercury News, Gabriel lightly cross-checked Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, a former junior hockey teammate, during pregame warmups. The two later fought in the first period and received five-minute majors: