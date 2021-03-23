Sharks’ Kurtis Gabriel, Bob Boughner fined By Reuters

San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner were both fined by the NHL on Tuesday.
Gabriel, 27, was docked $3,017.24 — the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid prior to Monday’s game.
The former teammates with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League later dropped the gloves midway in the first period.
Boughner was assessed a $5,000 fine following Gabriel’s actions in pregame warmups.
The Sharks snapped a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) with a 2-1 victory over the Kings on Monday.
-Field Level Media
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.