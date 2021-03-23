Sharks’ Kurtis Gabriel, Bob Boughner fined By Reuters

San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner were both fined by the NHL on Tuesday.

Gabriel, 27, was docked $3,017.24 — the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid prior to Monday’s game.

The former teammates with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League later dropped the gloves midway in the first period.

Boughner was assessed a $5,000 fine following Gabriel’s actions in pregame warmups.

The Sharks snapped a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) with a 2-1 victory over the Kings on Monday.

