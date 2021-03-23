SEC Teams to Compete in NCAA Gymnastics Regionals

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

All eight SEC gymnastics programs will compete in the regionals of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.

All regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3. The regional selections are as follows:

Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)

Teams

Florida

Minnesota

Denver

Illinois

Georgia

Oregon State

Central Michigan

NC State

Western Michigan

Click here for the Athens Regional competition rotation order

Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host)

Teams

Michigan

California

Brigham Young

UCLA

Ohio State

Towson

Kent State

Penn State

West Virginia

Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host)

Teams

LSU

Utah

Arizona State

Kentucky

Boise State

Southern Utah

Utah State

Temple

Arizona

Click here for the Salt Lake City Regional competition rotation order

Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host)

Teams

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Iowa

Iowa State

Missouri

Eastern Michigan

Maryland

Click here for the Tuscaloosa Regional competition rotation order

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor, will advance to the national championships in that event only.

The national championships will take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Athens and Morgantown regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Salt Lake City and Tuscaloosa regionals will compete in the second semifinal.