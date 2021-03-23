SEC Teams to Compete in NCAA Gymnastics Regionals

1 day ago
SEC Staff
All eight SEC gymnastics programs will compete in the regionals of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.
The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.
All regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3. The regional selections are as follows:
Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)
Teams
Florida
Minnesota
Denver
Illinois
Georgia
Oregon State
Central Michigan
NC State
Western Michigan
Click here for the Athens Regional competition rotation order
Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host)
Teams
Michigan
California
Brigham Young
UCLA
Ohio State
Towson
Kent State
Penn State
West Virginia
Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host)
Teams
LSU
Utah
Arizona State
Kentucky
Boise State
Southern Utah
Utah State
Temple
Arizona
Click here for the Salt Lake City Regional competition rotation order
Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host)
Teams
Oklahoma
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Iowa
Iowa State
Missouri
Eastern Michigan
Maryland
Click here for the Tuscaloosa Regional competition rotation order
The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor, will advance to the national championships in that event only.
The national championships will take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Athens and Morgantown regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Salt Lake City and Tuscaloosa regionals will compete in the second semifinal.