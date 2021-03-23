Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.61% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Swicorp Wabel REIT (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 0.74 points to trade at 8.14 at the close. Meanwhile, Mefic REIT (SE:) added 9.96% or 0.72 points to end at 7.95 and Al Mashaar REIT (SE:) was up 8.26% or 0.64 points to 8.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Trade Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 7.65% or 1.97 points to trade at 23.78 at the close. Tabuk Cement Co. (SE:) declined 3.56% or 0.72 points to end at 19.50 and Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:) was down 2.98% or 0.85 points to 27.65.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 137 to 61 and 7 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 2.66% or 1.64 to $59.92 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 2.68% or 1.73 to hit $62.89 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.72% or 12.55 to trade at $1725.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.54% to 4.4512, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.51% at 92.207.