Russia, China support summit of permanent U.N. Security Council members: joint statement By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with China’s State Councilor Wang Yi in Guilin
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and China have expressed support for a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and accused the United States of trying to destroy international legal architecture, in a joint statement published on Tuesday.
The two countries view the United States as trying to rely on Cold War-era military and political alliances, the TASS news agency reported.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.