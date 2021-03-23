Rupert Grint Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Sleepless Night as New Dad

Instagram

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor claims his first night as a new father was scary because he couldn’t sleep for constantly checking up on his newborn daughter to make sure she’s still breathing.

AceShowbiz –

Rupert Grint found his first night as a father “terrifying.”

The “Harry Potter” alum and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their daughter, Wednesday, into the world nine months ago and Rupert has now said he had sleepless nights when they first brought their new arrival home because he was constantly getting up to make sure his daughter was still breathing.

“I don’t want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying,” he told Esquire magazine. “You can’t sleep at all, just constantly checking that she’s breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I’ve really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, ‘They died in their sleep,’ so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing.”

The 32-year-old actor also joked he had an “identity crisis” when his daughter arrived as he thought he had to change his wardrobe so he’d look like a dad.

“I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don’t know, do I change the way I dress now?” he added.

Rupert Grint introduced his newborn baby girl, Wednesday G. Grint, on his first-ever Instagram post. “Only 10 years late, but here I am,” he quipped in his caption as he took a selfie while holding the bundle of joy who looked adorable in a pink outfit.

He quickly broke Instagram record, racking up 1 million followers in just over four hours. It’s 43 minutes faster than Sir David Attenborough did in September.

The new dad credited baby Wednesday for the feat. “I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit,” he said.

Previous one million followers record holders on Instagram included David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.