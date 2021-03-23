Robinhood files SEC paperwork for public offering By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Robinhood Markets Inc., a popular trading app that recently expanded its cryptocurrency business, has filed paperwork with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to go public.

The company confirmed Tuesday that it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Form S-1 requires companies to provide more detailed information on the planned use of capital proceeds., as well as a brief prospectus on the proposed security.