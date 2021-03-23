Robinhood confidentially files for U.S. stock market listing: sources By Reuters

© Reuters. The Robinhood App is displayed on a screen
(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the heart of the historic retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, has confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. stock market listing, people familiar with the matter said.
It was not immediately clear whether Robinhood has filed for a traditional initial public offering or a direct listing, but the company had considered going public through a direct listing in the weeks leading up to the filing, the sources added.
A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.
Bloomberg News reported about the development earlier on Tuesday.
