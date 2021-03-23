Rising Country Singer Taylor Dee Not Wearing Seat Belt During Fatal Rollover Car Crash

Instagram



Taylor Dee, a rising country singer based in Texas, has been uncovered to have been not wearing a seat belt at the time of a car crash that killed her. The singer, who was born Taylor Dawn Carroll, died on Sunday, March 14 due to injuries she sustained in the rollover car crash. She was 33.

The accident occurred when Taylor was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on the State Highway 183 toll lane in Euless around 10:30 P.M. Officials believe she attempted to make an abrupt lane change but missed the turn for her exit to Highway 360, crashing into a cushion barrier.

The SUV rolled, hit an overhead sign with its roof on the way down and ejected Taylor from the vehicle. Euless police say the singer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and she was “found outside the vehicle a short distance away in grave condition.” Taylor was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

A second passenger, who has been identified by authorities as a 36-year-old man, was found outside the car. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital on March 15, PEOPLE reports.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident as the case remains under investigation. Though so, police noted in their news release it doesn’t appear that there will be any criminal charges related to the crash.

Responding to the sad news of Taylor’s tragic death, Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said in a statement, “Taylor Dee was the real deal – a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people.” She added of the late performer, “In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”

Songwriter Chad Roland recalled his memory of Taylor, “I first met Taylor in October 2018 but it felt as if we knew each other many lifetimes.” He went on sharing to KURL8, “Since then we have played music, laughed, shared stories and a few secrets, wrote, cried, toured, prayed, and fought. Needless to say, we were close. We genuinely loved each other, and we hoped that love spilled into the music.”

Taylor released her first single “The Buzz” on June 14, 2019. She left behind two children, son Vayden and daughter River. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in the wake of Taylor’s death and has raised more than $12,000 toward its $15,000 goal.