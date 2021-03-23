‘RHOA’ Co-Stars LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia Almost Get Physical After Heated Argument

Instagram

The heated argument takes place as the ladies gather at Falynn’s house for Halloween party where LaToya makes unpleasant comments about Falynn’s house and her husband.

AceShowbiz –

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” newcomer LaToya Ali apparently has established herself as the reality show’s new villain. She made enemies with almost everyone in the season as she nearly got in a physical altercation with Falynn Guobadia after making comments on the latter’s husband.

The argument took place as the ladies gathered at Falynn’s house for Halloween party. LaToya appeared to get on Falynn’s nerves as she started demanding that Falynn mixed her a drink instead of mixing it for herself like everyone else did. However, the last straw was when she gave Falynn a backhanded compliment about her house and husband.

LaToya mentioned about Falynn having a 65-year-old husband, while actually Simon is 56-year-old. She kept making such comments until at one point, Falynn was ready to go at her with a golf stick before Kandi Burruss and others stopped her.

“This is actually not even funny. You cannot come in somebody’s home and disrespect their home and their husband…,” Cynthia Bailey commented on the matter in confessional.

<br />

Fans were also not impressed by LaToya’s behavior. “Toya messy and I wouldn’t want her as a friend she seem gossipy and an attention seeker. I’m not sure what kind of friendship her and [Kenya Moore] have. Weird combination,” one Instagram comment read. Another person said, “Latoya is jealous of Falynn I can tell.”

“They should’ve let falynn buss her upside her head with that damn club one good time lol,” one user commented. “Falynn better than me cause as soon as Latoya would of been getting rude in my house, she would of been kicked out. Im surprised Falynn let her stay that long. And Latoya needs to drive off you said you was leaving so leave,” one person wrote.

That was actually not the first time LaToya made unpleasant remarks about Simon. Prior to this, she said that Falynn looked like the type of person who dates “older men with money.”