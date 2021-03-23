Report: Rockets ‘likely’ to trade Victor Oladipo

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are “likely moving” Victor Oladipo in a trade. However, it’s unclear how much of a market they are getting for the young guard. Woj reported that the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are “reluctant to offer premium packages” for him.

Oladipo is a unique trade target. The 28-year-old is unquestionably talented but does come with some risk, including his contract expiring at the end of the season. Any team interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star is only guaranteed to have him for the remainder of the season, which may be why teams like the Knicks and Heat are unwilling to offer too much for him.

Based on Woj’s report, it sounds like the Rockets are likely going to trade Oladipo either way, as he is not expected to re-sign with the team. Since they have virtually no chance of reaching the playoffs, the Rockets will likely want to get as much value as they can for Oladipo rather than him just walking away at the end of the year.

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, March 25 at 3 p.m. EST.