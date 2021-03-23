Reese Witherspoon’s Throwback Pics Uncovered by Celeb Pals on Her 45th Birthday

WENN/Instar

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star and co-executive producer receives sweet birthday messages from her friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling, as she turns 45.

Reese Witherspoon got many birthday wishes from fellow stars as she turned 45 on Monday, May 22. A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay and Lexi Underwood took to social media to send their best wishes for the birthday beauty.

Jennifer posted three pictures on Instragram Story to congratulate Reese on her birthday. The first pic showed Jennifer and Reese in what appears to be a morning news studio, giving their best smiles to the camera. “The Bounty Hunter” actress wrote, “Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine [three shining sun emoticons].”

A couple minutes later, Jennifer added another Story showing an old photo of her and the “Legally Blondes” actress sitting in an iconic orange-brown couch of popular sitcom “Friends“. “We’ve come a long way [smiley-love emoticon]. #thegreensisters,” Jennifer wrote.

As for her third Story, Jennifer shared a picture of her and Reese from the back as the two were holding hands and dressing in stunning night gowns. “Love you, birthday girl…,” Jennifer sent her birthday wishes one more time.

It wasn’t only Jennifer who uncovered Reese’s throwback pics. Laura Dern posted on her own Instagram page a picture of little Reese as she gave her best smile in a white beautiful dress. “The Fault in Our Stars” actress captioned it, “Who knew this would become one of the most extraordinary women ever, and my sister. Happy birthday, Miss Reese!”

Mindy Kaling also congratulated the “Sweet Home Alabama” star by posting on Instagram Story a picture of the two wearing cute black-and-white Mini Mouse headbands. “Happy Birthday to My Dear Reese Dawg,” so she captioned it.

Ava DuVernay also joined the list as she posted a Story featuring Reese’s black-and-white picture alongside a caption saying, “Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon #AWrinkleInTime #ARRAYFamily #.” Lexi Underwood, meanwhile, shared a picture of her with the birthday star as they shared hug. “Happy Birthday Ms Reese!! Wishing you a day filled with all the love & happiness that your heart can hold [heart emojis],” so she wrote.

As for Reese Witherspoon herself, she marked her special day by posting a boomerang video of her holding adorable pastel balloons while showing her teeth to the camera. Along with the boomerang clip, she wrote, “Another year around the sun! Thank you to everyone for the WONDERFUL birthday wishes! Feeling very blessed and HAPPY!!”