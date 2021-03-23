Rapper OG YD Died After Shot on Highway, Video Shows Police’s Attempt to Revive Him





Footage taken in the aftermath of the shooting also sees the San Diego emcee’s female companion looking distraught and emotional as authorities try to console her.

AceShowbiz –

Hip-hop world is losing another of their own to gun violence. OG YD, a San Diego rapper, was shot and killed on a San Diego freeway this past weekend. He was reportedly gunned down while driving on Interstate 805 early Saturday morning, March 20.

California Highway Patrol reports the shooting happened around 2:20 A.M. local time along southbound I-805 north of Imperial Avenue. According to ABC10 News San Diego, one person was killed and another person was injured in the shooting incident. The dead victim has been identified as OG YD.

A grizzly video taken in the aftermath of the shooting captures police’s attempt to revive him. One officer was seen delivering CPR as the victim lied motionless on the ground next to his white Dodge Charger, which was riddled with bullets on its doors and windows.

Once an ambulance arrived, a paramedic was seen taking over to deliver CPR, before OG YD was lifted on the gourney and transported to a nearby hospital. He, however, did not survive the injuries as one EMT said, “His blood pressure isn’t coming up.” He was declared dead at the hospital.

In the video, another man, who seemed to be a second victim, was seen squatting on the side of the road while receiving medical attention. He appeared to suffer a cut to his arm as his shirt was stained with blood and torn on the sleeve.

Meanwhile, OG YD’s female companion was seen looking distraught and emotional as authorities attempted to console her. She looked hysterical while talking to someone on the phone, while a female officer stayed by her side.





OG YD’s death comes just over two weeks after Houston rapper Chucky Trill was shot to death on Interstate 85. Meanwhile, CyHi The Prynce was lucky to survive after he was targeted while driving down an Atlanta interstate last month.

“I was on the highway and I thought they were trying to race me,” he detailed in the shooting incident in an Instagram post. “I tried to just go to the next lane, they come over to the next lane. Tried to speed up a little bit and get out of their way, they speed up and get next to me again. Tried to do a couple little maneuvers between cars to see if they were really following me or just wanted to race me and then I realized they were following me so I tried to speed off and smash on the brakes so they could go past me.”