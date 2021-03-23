Public Mint Bridges Crypto and Fiat Currency With Synthetic Tokens By CoinQuora

Likewise, this feature will be achieved through the Earn application. It will be one of the first applications to run on the Public Mint blockchain. Hence, by using US dollar-backed tokens, the platform offers its users a stable currency. This currency will be immune to the wild fluctuations in value faced by crypto.

Users on the Public Mint Blockchain will be able to start earning US dollar-backed tokens next quarter. Additionally, Public Mint is introducing synthetic tokens backed by fiat currencies. Using this, users can begin earning through high rates of return.

