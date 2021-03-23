Prosecutors Consider Filing Charges Against Bobby Brown Jr.’s Drug Supplier

Instagram

Criminal investigations into the tragic death of Bobby Brown’s son have been launched by Los Angeles law enforcement shortly after the cause of his passing was revealed by coroners.

Los Angeles prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges against those responsible for supplying the drugs which contributed to the death of Bobby Brown‘s son.

Coroners recently ruled Bobby Brown, Jr. died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs and alcohol on 18 November (20) when he was found unresponsive at his home.

In addition to booze, investigators found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in his system and ruled his passing accidental.

However, the involvement of drugs prompted police to open a criminal investigation into the 28 year old’s untimely demise, and the case is currently being weighed up by prosecutors although no arrests have been made to date.

Specific details about the case have not been released, but according to TMZ, authorities became involved after learning about the presence of narcotics, which drug dealers are known to cut with powerful painkiller fentanyl to get users hooked.

Bobby, Jr. is the second child the former New Edition star has had to mourn – he also lost his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in July 2015, six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta, Georgia home and placed in a medically induced coma.

She was also found to have toxic levels of alcohol and cocaine in her system.

Bobbi Kristina’s mother, Brown’s ex-wife Whitney Houston, died in an eerily similar situation in 2012.

Bobby Brown has five other children. Bobby Jr. was his second child with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward with whom he also shares a daughter named La’Princia.