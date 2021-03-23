Predicting the MLB award winners heading into the 2021 season

Sam Greene / USA Today Sports Images

Bell enters his pivotal third season as the Reds manager after his team disappointed in his first two years. Cincinnati lost Trevor Bauer and Raisel Iglesias in the offseason, but the starting pitching duo of Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray might be unmatched in the wide-open NL Central. Bell should get consideration for NL Manager of the Year if he can get Cincy back to the playoffs.