Portia De Rossi Feels ‘Much Better’ as She Recovers at Home After Appendix Removal Surgery

WENN

According to Ellen DeGeneres, her wife is ‘much better’ after she was rushed to a hospital for an emergency surgery as she suffered from a bout with appendicitis.

AceShowbiz –

Ellen DeGeneres‘ wife Portia De Rossi is “feeling much better” after having her appendix taken out.

The 48-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital over the weekend (20-21Mar21) for emergency surgery and the presenter has given an update on her recovery.

In her monologue for Tuesday’s (23Mar21) episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, Ellen said, “Anybody else have to rush their wife to the emergency room for an appendectomy? Anybody? No? Just me? OK.”

The comedian recalled how her other half felt poorly around 8 pm on Friday and, after they went to bed earlier than usual, Ellen found Portia sprawled out “on the floor on all fours” in agony.

She then took her to the hospital where she was given a CT scan.

“So I rush her to the ER, and we’re driving and she’s in so much pain, and I’m worried about her, and I don’t know what’s wrong with her, because as you know, I grew up Christian Science, so my best guess was a demon,” she continued. “So anyway, they gave her a CT scan and I didn’t know what that was.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellen had to leave her wife in the hospital.

“The next morning, they call and they said, ‘It’s the appendix. We have to take the appendix out,’ ” she recalled.

The host added how her spouse was “in a lot of pain” after surgery, but is “feeling much better now.”

“She’s home. She came home late yesterday. Not all of her, she left her appendix at the hospital,” she grinned before joking that she was planning to auction the organ off.

Appendicitis is a common condition in which the lining of the appendix is blocked and becomes inflamed, and is usually treated with surgery to remove the appendix.