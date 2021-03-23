Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Spark Dating Rumors After Allegedly Visiting Each Other

Instagram/WENN/Apega

The ‘Bridgerton’ actress has reportedly ‘grown close’ to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star after he flew from New York to her hometown in the U.K. over the weekend.

Sparks are likely flying between Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson despite the distance between them. The British actress and the American funnyman have been rumored to be romantically linked to each other.

The dating rumors started after the two reportedly visited each other. According to Daily Mail, the English beauty, who is famous for her role as Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s series “Bridgerton“, has “grown close” to the “Saturday Night Live” star after he recently flew from New York to her hometown in the U.K.

On Sunday, March 21, the 27-year-old comedian was photographed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. A Facebook page called Altrincham HQ shared a picture of “The King of Staten Island” star and co-writer posing with fans in the market quarter. The caption mentioned that Pete was “staying over in Altrincham with friends.”

During the pandemic, Phoebe has been living in Manchester with her actress mother Sally Dynevor. Phoebe, however, was believed to have visited Pete last month. Back on February 9, the 25-year-old beauty shared on Instagram some photos she took while she was in New York. “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec,” she wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Phoebe and Pete have not responded to the dating rumors. The former was previously rumored to be taking her onscreen relationship with her “Bridgerton” co-star Rege-Jean Page offscreen after fans noticed their strong chemistry.

She, however, put the rumors to rest as during in an interview with You magazine. “I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” she addressed fans’ speculation. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

“People really root for us,” she added of fans’ reactions. “We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic. But at a certain point, you have to say ‘no.’ ”

As for Pete, he was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in June 2018 after dating for a month, but they called off their engagement in October of the same year. His famous exes include model Kaia Gerber, actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale. He was also in a relationship with legendary comedian Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie.