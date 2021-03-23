Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius and Run the Jewels Land Top Nominations at 2021 Libera Awards

Instagram

Beside going head-to-head for Record of the Year at the annual awards from A2IM, the trio are also shortlisted for Video of the Year as well as Best Live/Livestream Act among other nods.

AceShowbiz –

Singers Phoebe Bridgers and Perfume Genius and rap duo Run the Jewels have landed top nominations for the independent music industry’s 10th annual Libera Awards.

“Punisher” by Bridgers, “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” by Perfume Genius, and “RTJ4” by Run the Jewels will go head-to-head for Record of the Year, alongside “It Is What It Is” by Thundercat, “Saint Cloud” by Waxahatchee, and “Heaven to a Tortured Mind” by Yves Tumor.

The top acts are also shortlisted for Video of the Year, with Bridgers’ “Savior Complex”, Perfume Genius’ “Describe”, and “Ooh La La” from Run the Jewels named with FKA twigs‘ “Sad Day”, Christine and the Queens‘ “La vita nuova (Because Music)”, and “Fruit&Sun” by ford..

Additionally, they are each nominated for Best Live/Livestream Act.

Run the Jewels stars Killer Mike and El-P have snagged further mentions for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record and the A2IM Humanitarian Award, a category which also features hip-hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion, while Bridgers’ “Punisher” album will also compete for Best Alternative Rock Record.

Other notable nominees include Margo Price (Best Country Record for “That’s How Rumors Get Started”), Arlo Parks (Breakthrough Artist/Release), Lucinda Williams (Best Americana Record for “Good Souls Better Angels”), and Bad Bunny (Best Latin Record for “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo”).

The celebration, organized by officials at the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) trade organization, will take place virtually for the second year in a row, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the winners unveiled on June 17.

The nominees for the 2021 Libera Awards are:

Record of the Year

Phoebe Bridgers – “Punisher” (Dead Oceans)

– “Punisher” (Dead Oceans) Run the Jewels – “RTJ4” (Jewel Runners, Inc.)

– “RTJ4” (Jewel Runners, Inc.) Perfume Genius – “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” (Matador Records)

– “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” (Matador Records) Yves Tumor – “Heaven to a Tortured Mind” (Warp Records)

– “Heaven to a Tortured Mind” (Warp Records) Thundercat – “It Is What It Is” (Brainfeeder)

– “It Is What It Is” (Brainfeeder) Waxahatchee – “Saint Cloud” (Merge Records)

Video of the Year

FKA twigs – “Sad Day” (Young Turks)

– “Sad Day” (Young Turks) Perfume Genius – “Describe” (Matador Records)

– “Describe” (Matador Records) Phoebe Bridgers – “Savior Complex” (Dead Oceans)

– “Savior Complex” (Dead Oceans) Run the Jewels – “Ooh La La” (Jewel Runners, Inc.)

– “Ooh La La” (Jewel Runners, Inc.) Christine and the Queens – “La vita nuova” (Because Music)

– “La vita nuova” (Because Music) ford. – “Fruit&Sun” (Foreign Family Collective)

Best Live/Livestream Act

Run the Jewels (Jewel Runners, LLC.)

(Jewel Runners, LLC.) Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)

(Dead Oceans) Fontaines D.C. (Partisan Records)

(Partisan Records) Perfume Genius (Matador Records)

(Matador Records) Arca (XL Recordings)

Breakthrough Artist/Release (Presented by Ingrooves)

Arlo Parks (Transgressive/[PIAS])

(Transgressive/[PIAS]) Bonny Light Horseman (37d03d)

(37d03d) Overcoats (Loma Vista Recordings)

(Loma Vista Recordings) Arlo McKinley (Oh Boy Records)

(Oh Boy Records) Orion Sun (Mom + Pop Music)

A2IM Humanitarian Award

Rev. Moose (Marauder/NIVA)

Killer Mike & El-P of Run the Jewels (Jewel Runners, Inc.)

& of (Jewel Runners, Inc.) Megan Thee Stallion (300 Entertainment)

(300 Entertainment) Paul Redding (Beggars Group)

Kevin Liles (300 Entertainment)

Best Alternative Rock Record

Phoebe Bridgers – “Punisher” (Dead Oceans)

– “Punisher” (Dead Oceans) Soccer Mommy – “Color Theory” (Loma Vista Recordings)

– “Color Theory” (Loma Vista Recordings) Car Seat Headrest – “Making a Door Less Open” (Matador Records)

– “Making a Door Less Open” (Matador Records) Lido Pimienta – “Miss Colombia” (Anti- Records)

– “Miss Colombia” (Anti- Records) Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sideways to New Italy” (Sub Pop Records)

Best Americana Record

Bonny Light Horseman – “Bonny Light Horseman” (37d03d)

– “Bonny Light Horseman” (37d03d) Kevin Morby – “Sundowner” (Dead Oceans)

– “Sundowner” (Dead Oceans) Calexico – “Seasonal Shift” (Anti- Records)

– “Seasonal Shift” (Anti- Records) Courtney Marie Andrews – “Old Flowers” (Fat Possum Records)

– “Old Flowers” (Fat Possum Records) Lucinda Williams – “Good Souls Better Angels” (Highway 20/Thirty Tigers)

Best Blues Record

Bobby Rush – “Rawer Than Raw” (Deep Rush Records/Thirty Tigers)

– “Rawer Than Raw” (Deep Rush Records/Thirty Tigers) Don Bryant – “You Make Me Feel” (Fat Possum Records)

– “You Make Me Feel” (Fat Possum Records) Robert Cray Band – “That’s What I Heard” (Nozzle Records/Thirty Tigers)

– “That’s What I Heard” (Nozzle Records/Thirty Tigers) Fantastic Negrito – “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” (Cooking Vinyl Ltd.)

– “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” (Cooking Vinyl Ltd.) Sonny Landreth – “Blacktop Run” (Provogue Records)

Best Classical Record

Erik Hall – “Music for 18 Musicians ( Steve Reich )” (Western Vinyl)

– “Music for 18 Musicians ( )” (Western Vinyl) Paul Moravec – “Sanctuary Road” (Naxos American Classics)

– “Sanctuary Road” (Naxos American Classics) Echo Collective – “The See Within” (7K!)

– “The See Within” (7K!) Niklas Paschburg – “Svalbard” (7K!)

– “Svalbard” (7K!) Vitamin String Quartet – “Vitamin String Quartet Performs Lana Del Rey” (CMH Label Group/Vitamin Records)

Best Country Record

Margo Price – “That’s How Rumors Get Started” (Loma Vista Recordings)

– “That’s How Rumors Get Started” (Loma Vista Recordings) Waxahatchee – “Saint Cloud” (Merge Records)

– “Saint Cloud” (Merge Records) Colter Wall – “Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs” (La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers)

– “Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs” (La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers) Various Artists – “ Willie Nelson American Outlaw (Live at Bridgestone Arena/2019)” (Blackbird Productions)

American Outlaw (Live at Bridgestone Arena/2019)” (Blackbird Productions) Jaime Wyatt – “Neon Cross” (New West Records)

Best Dance/Electronic Record

Caribou – “Suddenly” (Merge Records)

– “Suddenly” (Merge Records) Arca – “KiCk i” (XL Recordings)

– “KiCk i” (XL Recordings) Ela Minus – “acts of rebellion” (Domino Recording Co.)

– “acts of rebellion” (Domino Recording Co.) Yaeji – “What We Drew” (XL Recordings)

– “What We Drew” (XL Recordings) Actress – “Karma & Desire” (Ninja Tune)

Best Folk/Bluegrass Record

Ben Harper – “Winter Is for Lovers” (Anti- Records)

– “Winter Is for Lovers” (Anti- Records) Angel Olsen – “Whole New Mess” (Jagjaguwar)

– “Whole New Mess” (Jagjaguwar) Gillian Welch – “Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs” (Acony Records)

– “Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs” (Acony Records) Jason Molina – “Eight Gates” (Secretly Canadian)

– “Eight Gates” (Secretly Canadian) Laura Marling – “Song for Our Daughter” (Partisan Records)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record (Presented by Virgin Music)

Run the Jewels – “RTJ4” (Jewel Runners, Inc.)

– “RTJ4” (Jewel Runners, Inc.) clipping. – “Visions of Bodies Being Burned” (Sub Pop Records)

– “Visions of Bodies Being Burned” (Sub Pop Records) Little Simz – “Drop 6” (AGE101/AWAL)

– “Drop 6” (AGE101/AWAL) The Koreatown Oddity – “Little Dominiques Nosebleed” (Stones Throw Records)

– “Little Dominiques Nosebleed” (Stones Throw Records) Naeem – “Startisha” (37d03d)

Best Jazz Record (Presented by Qobuz)

Gil-Scott Heron & Makaya McCraven – “We’re New Again – A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven” (XL Recordings)

& – “We’re New Again – A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven” (XL Recordings) Jeff Parker – “Suite for Max Brown” (International Anthem)

– “Suite for Max Brown” (International Anthem) Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge – “Azymuth JID004” (Jazz Is Dead)

and – “Azymuth JID004” (Jazz Is Dead) Christian McBride – “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons” (Mack Avenue Music Group)

– “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons” (Mack Avenue Music Group) John Carroll Kirby – “My Garden” (Stones Throw Records)

– “My Garden” (Stones Throw Records) Raul Midon – “The Mirror” (Artistry Music)

– “The Mirror” (Artistry Music) Jyoti – “Mama, You Can Bet!” (SomeOthaShip/eOne)

Best Latin Record

Bad Bunny – “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” (Rimas Entertainment)

– “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” (Rimas Entertainment) Gabriel Garzon-Montano – “Aguita” (Jagjaguwar in partnership with Stones Throw Records)

– “Aguita” (Jagjaguwar in partnership with Stones Throw Records) The Mavericks – “En Espanol” (Mono Mundo Recordings/Thirty Tigers)

– “En Espanol” (Mono Mundo Recordings/Thirty Tigers) Buscabulla – “Regresa” (Ribbon Music)

– “Regresa” (Ribbon Music) Jungle Fire – “Jungle Fire” (Nacional Records)

Best Metal Record

Architects – “Animals” (Epitaph Records)

– “Animals” (Epitaph Records) HUM – “Inlet” (Earth Analog Records)

– “Inlet” (Earth Analog Records) Ghostemane – “Anti-Icon” (Blackmage)

– “Anti-Icon” (Blackmage) Ingested – “Where Only Gods May Tread” (Unique Leader Records)

– “Where Only Gods May Tread” (Unique Leader Records) Pyrrhon – “Abscess Time” (Willowtip Records)

Best Outlier Record (Presented by The Orchard)

Khruangbin – “Mordechai” (Dead Oceans)

– “Mordechai” (Dead Oceans) Oneohtrix Point Never – “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never” (Warp Records)

– “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never” (Warp Records) Yves Tumor – “Heaven to a Tortured Mind” (Warp Records)

– “Heaven to a Tortured Mind” (Warp Records) Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Transmissions” (Transgressive/[PIAS])

– “Transmissions” (Transgressive/[PIAS]) Mary Lattimore – “Silver Ladders” (Ghostly International)

– “Silver Ladders” (Ghostly International) Moses Sumney – “Græ” (Jagjaguwar)

Best Punk Record

IDLES – “Ultra Mono” (Partisan Records)

– “Ultra Mono” (Partisan Records) Protomartyr – “Ultimate Success Today” (Domino Recording Co.)

– “Ultimate Success Today” (Domino Recording Co.) METZ – “Atlas Vending” (Sub Pop Records)

– “Atlas Vending” (Sub Pop Records) Viagra Boys – “Common Sense” (YEAR0001/AWAL)

– “Common Sense” (YEAR0001/AWAL) Porridge Radio – “Every Bad” (Secretly Canadian)

Best R&B Record

Thundercat – “It Is What It Is” (Brainfeeder)

– “It Is What It Is” (Brainfeeder) Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – “Texas Sun” (Dead Oceans)

& – “Texas Sun” (Dead Oceans) Robert Glasper – “Better Than I Imagined” (feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello ) (Loma Vista Recordings)

– “Better Than I Imagined” (feat. & ) (Loma Vista Recordings) Son Little – “aloha” (Anti- Records)

– “aloha” (Anti- Records) Orion Sun – “Hold Space for Me” (Mom + Pop Music)

– “Hold Space for Me” (Mom + Pop Music) Steve Arrington – “Down to the Lowest Terms” (Stones Throw Records)

Best Rock Record (Presented by Mitchell; Silberberg & Knupp LLP)

Fontaines D.C. – “A Hero’s Death” (Partisan Records)

– “A Hero’s Death” (Partisan Records) King Krule – “Man Alive!” (True Panther Sounds/Matador)

– “Man Alive!” (True Panther Sounds/Matador) Bartees Strange – “Mustang” (Single Memory Music)

– “Mustang” (Single Memory Music) Bob Mould – “Blue Hearts” (Merge Records)

– “Blue Hearts” (Merge Records) Caroline Rose – “Superstar” (New West Records)

Best Spiritual Record

Sun Ra Arkestra – “Swirling” (STRUT)

– “Swirling” (STRUT) Lecrae – “Restoration” (Reach Records)

– “Restoration” (Reach Records) Jon Hopkins – “Singing Bowl (Ascension)” (Domino Recording Co.)

– “Singing Bowl (Ascension)” (Domino Recording Co.) Thad Cockrell – “If in Case You Feel the Same” (ATO Records)

– “If in Case You Feel the Same” (ATO Records) Wande – “EXIT” (Reach Records)

Best World Record (Presented by Redeye Worldwide)

Antibalas – “Fu Chronicles” (Daptone Records)

– “Fu Chronicles” (Daptone Records) Bebel Gilberto – “Agora” ([PIAS])

– “Agora” ([PIAS]) Altin Gun – “Ordunun Dereleri” (ATO Records)

– “Ordunun Dereleri” (ATO Records) Songhoy Blues – “Optimisme” (Fat Possum Records)

– “Optimisme” (Fat Possum Records) Emel – “The Tunis Diaries” (Partisan Records)

Best Re-Issue

J Dilla – “Donuts (Jelly Edition)” (Stones Throw Records)

– “Donuts (Jelly Edition)” (Stones Throw Records) Pylon – “Pylon Box” (New West Records)

– “Pylon Box” (New West Records) Hiroshi Yoshimura – “GREEN” (Light In The Attic)

– “GREEN” (Light In The Attic) Pixies – “Bossanova 30th Anniversary Reissue” (4AD)

– “Bossanova 30th Anniversary Reissue” (4AD) Motorhead – “Ace of Spades 40th Anniversary” (Sanctuary Records)

– “Ace of Spades 40th Anniversary” (Sanctuary Records) Elliott Smith – “Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition” (Kill Rock Stars)

– “Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition” (Kill Rock Stars) Grandaddy – “The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Collection” (Dangerbird Records)

Best Sync Usage

Run the Jewels (Jewel Runners, Inc.) – “Ooh La La” – Season three of Netflix’s “ Ozark “

(Jewel Runners, Inc.) – “Ooh La La” – Season three of Netflix’s “ “ Black Pumas (ATO Records) “Colors” – Samsung Galaxy S20

(ATO Records) “Colors” – Samsung Galaxy S20 Brittany Howard (ATO Records) “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Johnnie Walker’s #KeepWalking Campaign

(ATO Records) “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Johnnie Walker’s #KeepWalking Campaign Blood Orange (Domino Recording Co.) “Tuesday Feeling (Choose to Stay)” – Season four of HBO’s “ Insecure “

(Domino Recording Co.) “Tuesday Feeling (Choose to Stay)” – Season four of HBO’s “ “ IDLES (Partisan Records) “Grounds” – Watch Dogs: Legion

Creative Packaging

Soccer Mommy – “Color Theory” limited edition back to school binder (Loma Vista Recordings)

– “Color Theory” limited edition back to school binder (Loma Vista Recordings) Black Pumas – “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” – ATO Records

– “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” – ATO Records Perfume Genius – “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” vinyl (Matador Records)

– “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” vinyl (Matador Records) Pylon – “Pylon Box” [CD Box Set](New West Records)

– “Pylon Box” [CD Box Set](New West Records) IDLES – “Ultra Mono” (Partisan Records)

Independent Champion (Presented by Merlin)

Bandcamp

SoundExchange

Secretly Distribution

TuneCore

The Orchard

Marketing Genius

Jewel Runners, LLC – Run the Jewels x Cyberpunk2077 “No Save Point”

x Cyberpunk2077 “No Save Point” Beggars Group – Supporting Indie Retail #loverecordstores Campaign

Phoebe Bridgers – “Punisher” (Dead Oceans)

– “Punisher” (Dead Oceans) Light In The Attic – Social Media & Digital Marketing

Perfume Genius – “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” Campaign (Matador Records)

Label of the Year (Big) (Presented by ADA)

Partisan Records

Sub Pop Records

Warp Records

Stones Throw Records

Ninja Tune

Label of the Year (Medium)

Light In The Attic

Sacred Bones Records

Matador Records

Ghostly International

Rough Trade Records

Label of the Year (Small) (Presented by Spotify)