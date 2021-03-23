Pet emu rescued from floodwaters in the Hawkesbury

A pet emu has been rescued from floodwaters in Windsor in NSW today.

Paul Zammit had to carry his pet, Gookie, after rescuing her from floodwater in the Hawkesbury.

Paul Zammit, center, and Ken Fisk, left, carries carries ZammitÅfs pet emu, Gookie, after rescuing her from flood water in Windsor, north west of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in AustraliaÅfs most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the countryÅfs east coast. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Paul Zammit carries his pet emu, Gookie, after rescuing her from flood water in Windsor, north west of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in AustraliaÅfs most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the countryÅfs east coast. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

Animal rescues have been widespread during the flood disaster in Australia’s east, from livestock and horses on the Mid North Coast to pets and even pelicans.

But this is the first emu that’s been spotted being carried to safety.

The highest amount recorded in the previous 24 hours was at Mount Seaview on the Mid North Coast with 1083mm. Other parts of the region such as Comboyne have also seen a metre of rain in just a few days.

“Putting that into context, that is two-thirds of annual rainfall falling in the space of just one week,” the BoM’s Agata Imielska said.