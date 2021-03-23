Ovechkin day-to-day with lower-body injury

Washington Capitals captain and superstar Alex Ovechkin may or may not be available for Thursday’s matchup versus the New Jersey Devils.

Per the NHL’s official website, Washington coach Peter Laviolette confirmed on Tuesday that the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer missed practice for the third consecutive day after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Ovechkin briefly left the bench during the second period of that contest but returned and ultimately logged over 23 minutes of ice time in the defeat.

“I think it’s more just maintenance than anything,” Laviolette said of Ovechkin missing practice while adding that the forward is day-to-day.

As noted by ESPN stats, Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 14 goals in 27 games and is third on the team with 25 points. He missed action in January when he and several other Washington players landed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list.

Washington began Tuesday second in the NHL East standings with 44 points, two behind the New York Islanders and four ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The top four clubs from each division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.