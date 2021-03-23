Orlando Bloom’s Best Kiss Is Not His Fiancee Katy Perry

Instagram

In an interview with The Guardian, the ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor also jokes about not having ‘enough’ sex with the ‘Never Worn White’ singer after they welcomed a daughter.

AceShowbiz –

Orlando Bloom has been getting candid about his personal life. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, the actor opened up about everything from his best kiss to sex life with his fiance Katy Perry.

But Katy may not want to read the interview as Orlando admitted that the “Teenage Dream” singer wasn’t his best kiss. When faced with the question, the “Troy” actor instead brought up his ex-girlfriend named Debbie. To the site, the British heartthrob recalled, “I had a girlfriend when I was 17 called Debbie: that was a kiss.”

Orlando also got honest about the lack of his sex activity. When asked about how often he has sex with Katy, the 44-year-old replied, “Not enough.” He quickly offered an explanation though, citing their seven-month old daughter as the reason why. “We just had a baby, though,” he stated.

Still, Orlando named his daughter with Katy, Daisy Dove, as one of the greatest love of his life. “My son, Flynn, and my daughter, Daisy Dove, a dog called Mighty and then, of course, my fiancee,” he said of who he loves the most.

As for his most embarrassing moments, Orlando recalled, “When I was four, I was on stage, dressed as a monkey. I turned around so I wasn’t facing the audience and scratched my bottom, which obviously brought the house down. It mortified me. That probably gave me stage fright, which I’ve been living with since.”

After sharing those shameful memories, Orlando later on opened up that his most unappealing habit is that he pees a lot. “Since breaking my back I have a problem with my prostate, so I pee a lot, sometimes in nature,” he claimed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Orlando revealed the closest he’s come to death. “At 20, I fell from a fourth-floor window and broke my back,” he shared. “For four days they said I’d never walk again, but I had a miraculous recovery.”

The site later asked when the last time Orlando cried and why, to which the “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” star responded, “I lost my poodle, Mighty. He was out of my sight for just seven minutes; he went out on an adventure and didn’t come back, and was taken by a coyote, I think. It was awful, really painful; he taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be.”