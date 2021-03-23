Orbs to Bring a Stronger DeFi Space With Liquidity Nexus By CoinQuora

Orbs to Bring a Stronger DeFi Space With Liquidity Nexus
- Orbs recently announced its new protocol, Liquidity Nexus.
- Moreover, Orbs aims to solve the liquidity problem of the DeFi space.
The public blockchain Orbs recently announced its new protocol, Liquidity Nexus. The Liquidity Nexus is a technology on Orbs that bridges the gap between DeFi and the centralized markets. Above all, Orbs aims to solve the liquidity problem of the DeFi space due to the mass adoption of DeFi technology. Truly, a feature that brings joy to the DeFi community.
Furthermore, Orbs offers a helping hand to all the companies that are interested in blockchain technology. To be specific, Orbs assists companies in migrating their operation under blockchain techn…
This article first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.