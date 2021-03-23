Oil Mixed, Investors Digest Build in U.S. Crude Stockpiles and Weak Fuel Demand By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was mixed Wednesday morning in Asia, as investors continue to digest an increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles.

was up 0.76% to $60.84 by 9:46 PM ET (1:46 AM GMT). inched down 0.02% to $57.75, slipping below the $60 mark. The prompt timespread for Brent futures is now at a bearish 7 cents in contango, compared with the bullish backwardation of 67 cents at the beginning of March.

showed a build of 2.927 million barrels for the week ending Mar. 19. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 900,000-barrel build, while a 1-million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

is due later in the day.

The outlook is also clouded by a of COVID-19 cases in Europe, which has triggered renewed restrictive measures in several countries. The number of cases is also rising in India, the third-largest oil importer globally.

Oil has dropped more than 12% in less than two weeks due to weak fuel demand, a strengthening , and investors unwinding their long positions. The drop could prompt more action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) when it convenes on Apr. 1 to determine production policy for May 2021.

Despite the recent drop, however, the black liquid is up almost 20% in 2021. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines globally has increased hopes of more mobility and fuel demand recovery in the long run.