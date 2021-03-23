Number-two gaming DApp raises $2 million in private utility token sale By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Gaming decentralized application Alien Worlds announced on Monday that it had successfully raised $2 million in a sale of its utility token, Trilium (TLM), to selected private investors.

Alien Worlds is currently the number-two-ranked gaming DApp by number of users, according to DappRadar. Investors in the recent token sale included Animoca Brands, developer of The Sandbox and F1 DeltaTime; Longling Capital, which created China’s Meitu app; 3Commas; and Digital Assets Group.