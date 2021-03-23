NSW, Queensland floods: Woolworths announces relief funds

Supermarket giant Woolworths has pledged a $100,000 donation to the Salvation Army for flood relief efforts across Australia’s eastern seaboard – and customers can also take part.

From tomorrow until Sunday, Woolies customers who spend more than $30 in store (or $15 in Woolworths Metro outlets) will be permitted to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at self-serve checkouts.

The extra money will all go to the Salvation Army, which is offering support for flood-affected people.

Woolworths has announced a flood support boost for eastern Australia. (Nine / Jacky Ghossein)

As well as providing thousands of meals to evacuees and emergency services crews, the Salvos are also operating several evacuation centres, especially between Taree and Nambucca Heads on the Mid North Coast.

“In times of crisis it is so important that we act quickly and work better together to support those in our community who are most in need,” Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said.