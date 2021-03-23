NSW, Queensland floods: Woolworths announces relief funds

From tomorrow until Sunday, Woolies customers who spend more than $30 in store (or $15 in Woolworths Metro outlets) will be permitted to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at self-serve checkouts.
The extra money will all go to the Salvation Army, which is offering support for flood-affected people.
As well as providing thousands of meals to evacuees and emergency services crews, the Salvos are also operating several evacuation centres, especially between Taree and Nambucca Heads on the Mid North Coast.
“In times of crisis it is so important that we act quickly and work better together to support those in our community who are most in need,” Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said.
Multiple evacuation orders have been issued across NSW today, while Queensland’s south-east is also inundated with floodwaters, and Victoria braces for a deluge to come.