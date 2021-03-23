NSW floods focus shifts south as as tens of thousands affected

Authorities managing the NSW flooding disaster are shifting their focus gradually further south, as tens of thousands remain affected by burst rivers, landslips and power outages across the state.

Even as the rain clears further today, flood risks remain high thanks to swollen rivers and damaging winds are expected to cause problems, particularly in the mountains.

South-east Queensland and much of coastal Victoria are also facing their own flood challenges.

Flooding has caused widespread damage. (A Current Affair)

“We have several areas that we will be watching today,” NSW SES media officer Ilana Pender-Rose told 9News.com.au.

A couch floating through floodwaters in NSW. (NSW MARITIME)

“Now, just because the rain has stopped doesn’t mean the rivers won’t rise.

“And it is going to take quite a long time for that water to come down, especially around the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley.

“So we’re asking people just to please have patience. And please be safe.”

A severe weather warning remained current for parts of the Illawarra, South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands and Snowy Mountains regions on Wednesday morning.

They were warned to expect wind gusts of up to 100km/h and damaging surf on the coast while Bowral, Perisher Valley, Thredbo and other parts of the Southern Highlands above 1900 metres were told to brace for gusts in excess of 125km/h.

A weather warning remained current for parts of NSW on Tuesday evening. (Bureau of Meteorology)

While some flood danger zones have been declared safe to return to, residents were still facing fresh threats on Tuesday evening, with evacuation orders issued for low-lying parts of Moree and Southgate , which has expired.

“In western New South Wales, once rivers get going, they can keep flowing for weeks or months on end,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Victoria Dodds said.

Across the border in Victoria, the whole coastline from Mallacoota west to Sorrento was warned to expect heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and damaging winds similar to the NSW South Coast.

The bureau expects possible rain dumps of between 150 and 200 millimetres around the Strzelecki Ranges and Wilsons Promontory from Tuesday evening into Wednesday night.

In Queensland, the Gold Coast was “ravaged” by intense flooding as the rain refused to clear on Tuesday, with more storms possible on Wednesday morning.