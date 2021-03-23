‘No rush’ on City of London access to EU, says EU official By Reuters

© Reuters. The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London
LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union and Britain expect to agree a cooperation framework for financial services by the end of March, but there will be “no rush” on granting the City of London access to the EU, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Tuesday.
“We will not be recreating access to the single market for the UK as they have chosen to move out,” Mairead McGuinness told an event held by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
