No-collateral lending protocol Teller opens public alpha to NFT holders By Cointelegraph



No-collateral lending protocol Teller opens public alpha to NFT holders



Teller Finance, a project building an undercollateralized lending protocol for decentralized finance, has announced the launch of its mainnet alpha stage. This will enable certain users to obtain credit without being required to post collateral, which is the case for most other DeFi lending protocols.

The Teller alpha will be accessible only to holders of a special nonfungible token, called the Fortune Teller NFT. The tokens will be sold on Thursday, with half of the proceeds of the sale going to the protocol’s liquidity pools, and the remaining half will be used to fund development. Only $10 million in total value locked will be allowed during the early stage.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph