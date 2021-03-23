New Boo? Lizzo Spotted Cuddling Up to Mystery Man on Balcony

Instagram

In some photos taken by paparazzi, the ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker and her companion appear to have been enjoying the view in Malibu right before he leans in for a kiss.

Lizzo appeared to have found herself a new special someone. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, who has never been publicly linked to a man beside those she talked about in her music, was caught on camera cuddling up to a mystery guy on a balcony.

In a number of snaps obtained by The Shade Room, the 32-year-old femcee, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, appeared to have been enjoying the view in Malibu with the unidentified man. One of the pictures saw her wrapping her arm around her companion as he leaned in for a kiss.

In another photo, Lizzo seemed to have been engaged in a conversation with her rumored beau while he took a sip of a bottle of water. The last image, on the other hand, displayed her binding his dreadlocks. For the PDA-filled date, the alleged couple opted to go with matching black outfits.

The pictures emerged after the “Juice” raptress could be seen enjoying her time dancing by the beach with a couple of her friends. She also invited full-figured models and dancers to sign up for a new TV series. In a video she shared on Instagram, she announced, “I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU!”

“It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey,” she further wrote. “We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. @AmazonPrimeVideo – it’s time to change the game!”

Lizzo went on to treat her Instagram followers with several pictures that saw her striking sexy poses in a yellow bikini. In the accompaniment of the post, she noted, “This what it looks like if I did a push-up on you.”