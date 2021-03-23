music mogul o be honoured in memorial tonight

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski will be honoured in a state memorial service tonight, with a long list of celebrities expected to take part in the event.

The memorial will be held at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at 7.07pm today.

Gudinski is also set to have an ARIA award renamed in his honour ahead of the memorial.

Michael Gudinski will be honoured in a state memorial service. (Nine)

Molly Meldrum, Sue Gudinski and Michael Gudinski. (Molly Meldrum)

The ARIA award for Best Breakthrough Artist will be renamed as The Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist ARIA Award.

However, the memorial will not be accessible to viewers once the service concludes.

Michael Gudinski died earlier in March in Melbourne. (Supplied)

Organisers have been tight-lipped about the onstage talent set to perform at the service, however UK singer Ed Sheeran was pictured arriving in Melbourne on Monday.

Other famous musicians, including Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy, Mark Seymour, Paul Kelly, Diesel, James Reyne, Vika and Linda, are rumoured to be attending the event to celebrate the life and career of the music legend.

Sheeran, 30, reportedly flew into Australia via a private jet with his wife and baby daughter, undertaking 14-day quarantine in a private retreat in the Hawkesbury region of NSW, before heading down south.

The UK superstar was a close friend to Gudinski, posting a poignant photo of them together against a sunset following the news of his death.

In a post on Instagram, Sheeran said it was “so hard” to describe how much his friend meant to him.

“Michael was a tornado of joy. You would know he arrived in the building just by hearing the chaotic bark of his, and you could feel the room get excited about the arrival of his presence,” he said.

Kylie and Dannii Minogue owe much of their success to Michael Gudinski. (Getty)

“He was such a force, and would make everyone feel like they were the most important person to him.

“We were, first and foremost, friends. He was a father figure and mentor to me.”

Gudinski founded the Mushroom Group in 1972 at just 20 years old, which flourished into Australia’s largest independent entertainment group covering touring, record labels, publishing, merchandising, booking agencies, film and television production and creative services.

Kasey Chambers, Michael Gudinski and Troy Casser-Daly. (Getty)

Singer Jimmy Barnes arrives for the funeral Michael Gudinski. (Getty)