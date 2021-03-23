Murky brown floodwaters meet the bright blue ocean on the South Coast

Murky brown floodwaters have reached the bright blue ocean on the NSW South Coast.

A photo taken by 9News journalist Kaitlan Steadman at Moruya shows the two waters meeting as the flood crisis continues in the region.

The region has seen substantial rain in the last week, with more forecast in the days to come.

Floodwaters meet the ocean in Moruya on the NSW South Coast. (9News/Kaitlan Steadman)

Fire and Rescue NSW have been surveying damage in the area before more rain arrives, and Victorian reinforcements have arrived to help.

At the nearby Mogo Zoo, which was nearly lost to bushfires last year, enclosures are underwater.

This rhino’s enclosure is underwater at Mogo Zoo – which was almost destroyed by fire last year. (Mogo Wildlife Park)

State facing major recovery effort as weather conditions ease