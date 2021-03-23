MLB veterans who could be traded during the 2021 season

Roland Harrison/Actionplus/Icon Sportswire

Boston’s DH has been the subject of various levels of trade rumors over the last 12 months, and while the Red Sox intend to return to relevancy again in ’21, if they stumble you’d have to imagine they’d seriously consider it again. Martinez struggled in 2020 (who didn’t), but in the three years prior he hit over .300 with 36+ homers and over 100 RBI in each season. The fact that his contract does include an opt-out after this season shouldn’t dramatically impact the return the Red Sox would be able to bring back. If Martinez is raking the way he can and Boston is out of the race, teams will be lining up to try to acquire his offense.