Mining firm aims to go public through merger with Nasdaq-listed company By Cointelegraph

Mining firm aims to go public through merger with Nasdaq-listed company
Greenidge Generation, a New-York based mining company that owns its own power plant, aims to go public through a merger with technical support provider Support.com.
In an announcement today, Greenidge said it had signed an agreement with Support.com to merge in a stock-for-stock transaction. Though shareholders will have to approve the merger, the firm reports it would be one of the first publicly listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies to generate the power consumed by its crypto farms. Greenidge owns a power plant in Dresden, New York and a mining facility nearby.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.