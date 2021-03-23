Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Top Staffer Quits After 11 Months

WENN

The executive director of Archewell has decided to step down after nearly a year in the post but she will continue to work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a senior adviser.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff has stepped down after 11 months in the role.

Catherine St-Laurent – who was also the executive director of Archewell, the couple’s non-profit organisation – previously insisted she was “honoured” to be given the job, but she has now decided to leave the post.

However, Catherine has confirmed she’s set to continue as the Sussex’s senior adviser.

James Holt, the couple’s PR adviser in Britain, is replacing her as executive director, meaning Prince Harry and Meghan – who relocated to California last year – will no longer have any U.K. press staff.

Toya Holness, their spokeswoman in California, is set to become the global press secretary for Archewell, while Catherine will provide “daily guidance and support” for the organisation, according to The Times newspaper.

Elsewhere, Ben Browning, who produced the acclaimed movie “Promising Young Woman“, has joined Archewell as head of content, meaning he’ll be responsible for the couple’s Netflix work and their Spotify podcasts.

Looking forward to his new role, Ben explained, “From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It’s a thrilling company to be starting.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that the couple “exchanged personal vows” a few days before their wedding.

The Duchess recently sparked confusion when she claimed they had tied the knot in their garden with the Archbishop of Canterbury days before their formal wedding in 2018.

But a spokesperson has now clarified the situation, explaining, “The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”