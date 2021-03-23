Matthew McConaughey Raises Over $7.7 Million at Star-Studded Texas Fundraiser

Instagram

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor, with the help from many of his celebrity guests, has managed to collect $7.7 million and counting to help the Texas recovery following crippling winter storm.

The Oscar winner and his wife, Camila Alves, co-hosted the “We’re Texas” virtual event on Sunday (21Mar21) to raise money for those affected by the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri last month (Feb21), with special guests including Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Jamie Foxx, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers, Renee Zellweger, Selena Gomez, and Woody Harrelson.

More than half a million people have tuned in to watch the show since its premiere on McConaughey’s YouTube Channel and Texas’ Spectrum News 1, and the online fundraiser, which is still available to view, has continued to inspire people to dig deep, with $7.7 million raised by Tuesday, as donations continued to pour in.

All proceeds are being distributed to local organisations via McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Texas Relief Fund.

During the fundraiser, Oscar winner Matthew said, “Tonight we’re going to share with you song, stories and traditions that define the DNA of this state so many of us call home … I’m gonna be your guide, your DJ, your friend. I’m going to be walking you through this night of artistry, this album of big hearts and hospitality, this jam session of generosity, as I’m calling it.”

“Tonight, we’re going to show you the soul of Texas … Everything is bigger in Texas. We’re known for our rugged individualism, and for state pride, which we do have aplenty. Whether you were born here, moved here, married in … or just came here for the barbecue, there is no such thing as a stranger in anyone we meet. Because Texas makes its mark on you.”