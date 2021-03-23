Massive earthworm unearthed during Queensland rainfall

In a reminder that nature’s wrath affects not only humans but also nature itself, a massive earthworm has been rescued from flood waters at Mount Tamborine.

In a video posted online by Australian Outback Opals, the earthworm was found trying to get into a room at the nearby Tall Trees Motel by Darren Jack.

“There’s a massive, massive earthworm trying to get in under the door, it’s trying to constrict itself,” Darren said while filming.

It’s no surprise the even the large invertebrate is trying to find shelter from the floods, with the Tambourine region copping more than 240mm from Monday to Tuesday.

“It was trying to escape the saturated soil and trying to get into some shelter,” Darren continued, before showing the real scale of the worm.

“I don’t know how they get themselves into the ground being that thick.”

Tambourine are among a number of locations near the Gold Coast that have received the brunt of the South East’s heavy rainfall. (Supplied Nine)

“Some of them go up to two, two and a half metres, so this is a baby.”

