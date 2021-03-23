Long-term investors continue to hodl despite $1T Bitcoin market cap By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Bitcoin’s liquid supply continues to shrink, with only 36% of circulating BTC being moved on-chain in the past six months.

According to data shared by on-chain crypto data aggregator Glassnode on March 21, the peak of the 2017 bull market saw 50% of Bitcoin’s supply circulating within the preceeding six months.