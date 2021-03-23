Lizzo Sets Record Straight on Relationship Status After Being Spotted Cuddling Up To Mystery Man

Instagram

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker has sparked romance rumors after photos of her getting cozy with an unidentified man in Malibu, California made their way out online.

AceShowbiz –

Lizzo has set the record straight on her relationship status. Having sparked rumors that she is off the single market after being spotted cuddling up to a mystery man, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker made it clear that she is not dating anyone.

On Tuesday, March 23, the 32-year-old raptress shared a video of herself wearing a black bra and matching undies as she playfully spanked her butt for the camera. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply declared, “SINGLE,” with an emoji of a winking face at the end.

Lizzo’s post came after pictures of her getting cozy with an unidentified man on a balcony in Malibu, California made their way out online. In one of the snaps, she could be seen wrapping her arm around her rumored boyfriend as he leaned in for a kiss.

Another image displayed the “Good As Hell” singer being engaged in a conversation with her companion while he took a sip of a bottle of water. In the last picture, she was seen binding his dreadlocks. The two of them sported matching black outfits during the PDA-filled date.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been known for being private about her love life. However, when speaking to Rolling Stone in January 2019, she candidly admitted that her debut album “Cuz I Love You” was inspired by her first major heart break.

“As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” the femcee spilled to the outlet. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.”

In April the same year, Lizzo confessed to Busy Philipps that once sent a direct message to Drake. “I slid into Drake’s DMs, but it was bold,” she divulged. “I was drunk and I was just like, ‘Let’s just see if this motherf**ker can sing.’ And I sent him a DM… this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that.”