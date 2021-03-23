Lawyer: Allegations vs. Deshaun Watson ‘completely false’

Last Friday, Rusty Hardin, the lawyer representing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid no fewer than 14 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, said he and/or Watson would respond to the accusations at some point this week.

On Tuesday, Hardin maintained Watson’s innocence and alleged that his client is being blackmailed by at least one accuser via a lengthy statement offered to TMZ (h/t Pro Football Talk):

“I want to emphasize at the outset that we and Deshaun recognize that sexual assault and harassment are not only unlawful, but morally wrong. It takes courage for women to come forward to report being mistreated, particularly when they attach their names to a lawsuit. We do not take these allegations lightly. However, fairness to the accused is equally as important. “Opposing counsel has orchestrated a circus-like atmosphere by using social media to publicize 14 ‘Jane Doe’ lawsuits during the past seven days in a manner calculated to inflame the public and malign Deshaun’s otherwise sterling reputation. In addition, the tactic of refusing our requests to confidentially provide the names of the plaintiffs so we can fully investigate their claims makes uncovering the truth extremely difficult. Anonymity is often necessary as a shield for victims but opposing counsel has used it as a sword to publicly humiliate Deshaun before the truth‑seeking process can even begin. “I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false. And in the one case in which we have been able to identify a plaintiff, we have strong evidence showing the allegation is false. In January of this year, a woman attempted to blackmail Deshaun by demanding $30,000 in exchange for her ‘indefinite silence’ about what she stated was a consensual encounter. It is our belief this woman is the plaintiff in Cause No. 2021-15613. (Please see the attached declaration by Bryan Burney.) This calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well. “We have received numerous unsolicited comments in the past week from many licensed massage therapists who have worked with Deshaun in recent years. These women describe him as a gentleman and a model client who never engaged in inappropriate conduct. Indeed, before these salacious claims, everyone who associated with Deshaun described him as an outstanding, respectful, and compassionate man. “Again, we are taking the allegations very seriously but we ask only that people not rush to judgment, that people not be unduly influenced by opposing counsel’s antics, and that they let fundamental fairness to both sides rule the day. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the women filing civil cases against Watson and said on Saturday he planned to submit affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney. Buzbee has also indicated he will work with the NFL as it investigates the allegations made against the 25-year-old star signal-caller.

Even if the lawsuits are ultimately tossed or go nowhere, Watson could nevertheless face punishment through the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.