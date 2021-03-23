Kyle Lowry’s free agency ‘happening right now’?

As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, one of the most intriguing names to follow has to be Kyle Lowry. The veteran point guard has been rumored to be a potential trade piece all season, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the trade deadline is essentially Lowry’s free agency, as whatever happens to him in the next two days will likely decide his long-term future in the NBA.

“Kyle Lowry’s free agency is happening right now,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “The expectation is that Kyle Lowry is going to have a new contract by the end of this week. It’s either going to be to stay in Toronto — whether it’s signed or an understanding that it’s going to happen — it’s going to be Miami or it’s going to be Philadelphia. Those are the three options.”

Basically, Lowry is set to become a free agent after this season, so if he stays with Toronto beyond the deadline, it will likely come with a new contract that ensures he’s with the team beyond this season. But if that is not the case, he is expected to be traded to either the Heat or the 76ers, two teams that could use him as they attempt to contend for a title.