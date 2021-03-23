Kim Kardashian Screams in Pain as She Gets Her Ear Pierced by La La Anthony

Instagram

Seemingly taken aback by the pain, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star drops loud F-bomb after her friend pierces her skin in a hilarious Instagram video shared by La La.

True friends are always there for the good and the bad. Or ini this case, pain! In two Instagram Story clips posted by Kim Kardashian, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star can’t help but drop a loud F-bomb at close friend La La Anthony when the latter helped her putting on her earrings.

The hilarious moment happened while Kim and La La were prepping to shoot the campaign for her latest SKIMS collection. One of the clips displayed the moment La La tried to help Kim with her earrings. “OK, I’m going to go in for the kill,” La La said before getting a simple “Yeah” encouragement from Kim. But the moment the earring was through, Kim shouted to the camera, “La La’s repiercing my ear. Ow!” She added, “Oh my god, she just f**king repierced my ear!”

Kim Kardashian was left in shock when La La Anthony repierced her ear.

While Kim was left in shock by the accident, La La couldn’t help but laugh at Kim’s reaction. La La also took it to her Instagram feed to poke fun at the situation. “If anyone needs their ears pierced…COME SEE ME..my work is nice…quick & to the point…just ask @kimkardashian,” she wrote, alongside four tears-of-joy emoticons.

Many have since commented on La La’s video sharing. One commented, “[tears-of-joy-emojis] Every friend has done this at least once for their friend.” Another admired La La and Kim’s friendship by writing, “Lala is very loyal to the people she loves much respect #frienship goals without drama.”

La La has previously talked about her long-time friendship with Kim. In an interview with ET back in September 2020, the “Power” actress has nothing but praises for Kim as she took part in her friend’s “One Year Anniversary” campaign of SKIMS line.

“To see her do so many amazing things is incredible, so when she called and said, ‘You know, La, I wanna do the one-year anniversary campaign, I want you to be a part of it,’ I was like, ‘Say no more, I’m there.’ I mean, I show up, you know, for my friends and people I love and care about,” La La told ET.