Katy Perry Sets Twitter on Frenzy After Hinting at Possible Taylor Swift Collab

WENN/Instar/Avalon

Katy’s hypothetical question quickly sparks chatter on Twitter with fans of both singers wishing the collaboration will really happen as one fan writes, ‘OMFG GOD MAKE THIS HAPPEN.’

AceShowbiz –

Katy Perry excited fans when she randomly mentioned about a possible collaboration with fellow singer Taylor Swift. Katy made the comments in the Monday, March 22 episode of “American Idol” where she serves as one of the judges.

Following a great duet performance by contestants Althea Grace and Camille Lamb who sang Lesley Gore‘s “You Don’t Own Me”, Katy gushed over them. “That’s what queens do,” she said, before announcing that both of them were sent to the next round.

The performance apparently was so stunning that it prompted the “Fireworks” hitmaker to think what could it be if she collaborates with the “Cardigan” songstress. “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?” Katy asked her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The hypothetical question quickly sparked chatter on Twitter with fans of both Katy and Taylor wishing the collaboration would really happen. “please grant our wishes, @taylorswift13 @katyperry,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “why is good morning america and american idol teasing the kaylor (katy x taylor) collab so much im scared,” another person added.

“OMFG GOD MAKE THIS HAPPEN,” a wishful fan tweeted. “AMERICAN IDOL IF Y’ALL ARE JUST USING THIS TO HYPE UP YOUR SHOW I’M COMING THERE AND IMMA BURN THE WHOLE BUILDING @taylorswift13 and @katyperry please collab,” another comment read.

Katy and Taylor used to be beefing for years before the singers eventually buried the hatched in 2018, when Katy sent a beautiful note and olive branch to Taylor on opening night of Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour. The duo also appeared together in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“When we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, and that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other, and it just was very, very clear that we remembered how much we had in common,” Taylor previously shared. “So, both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don’t think either of us really knew if we were ever going to talk about it publicly.”