Katie Holmes to Take Double Duty in Film Adaptation of Jill Wine-Banks’ ‘The Watergate Girl’

Having snapped up the film rights to the Watergate prosecutor’s autobiography, the former ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star claims she was drawn to the story because of its relevance.

Katie Holmes has snapped up the film rights to Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks’ autobiography as her next project. The actress will star in and produce the adaptation of “The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth and Justice Against A Criminal President”, which was released just over a year ago in February 2020.

Wine-Banks became a victim of intruders, who burgled her home, tapped her phones, and rifled through her trash after she was named one of three assistant Watergate special prosecutors – and the only woman – in the obstruction of justice trial against President Nixon’s top aides. She also had to deal with daily sexism and other issues, while trying to save her marriage.

“I’m excited to be working with Katie Holmes and am both honored and humbled to have my experience as the only woman on the Watergate trial team shared on the big screen,” Wine-Banks tells Deadline. “Though it was almost 50 years ago, the story of our investigation and trial remain compelling and relevant to current events and the sexism reflected in my story reverberates today. I hope this film opens up more dialogue around the challenges still facing professional women.”

The actress adds, “I was drawn to this story because it is as relevant today as it was then. Women are constantly trying to break through the glass ceiling in the male workplace and this woman singlehandedly helped reshape the Watergate trial. I am constantly inspired by these strong female protagonists, and it is a world I will always want to explore.”